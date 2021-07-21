 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Novartis Posts Q2 Earnings Beat As Sales Pick Up; Reiterates 2021 Guidance

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 21, 2021 5:07am   Comments
Share:
Novartis Posts Q2 Earnings Beat As Sales Pick Up; Reiterates 2021 Guidance

Novartis AG (NYSE: NVSboosted its second-quarter core net income by 20% Y/Y to $3.7 billion, beating market expectations as it kept its 2021 guidance.

Earnings: The Company posted core EPS of $1.66, well ahead of the consensus of $1.52.

In the three months through June, sales rose 14% to $12.96 billion, higher than expected revenue of $12.51 billion, a gain of 9% when stripping out currency fluctuations.

Pharmaceuticals segment sales grew 18% Y/Y to $6.6 billion (constant currency (cc) +12%) with continued strong growth from Entresto ($886 million, +53%, +46% cc), Cosentyx ($1.2 billion, +24%, +21% cc), Zolgensma ($315 million, +54%, +48% cc).

Newly launched multiple sclerosis drug Kesimpta achieved sales of $66 million during the quarter.

Oncology unit grew 11% Y/Y to $3.9 billion (+7%, cc) driven by Promacta/Revolade +22% to $518 million (+18% cc), Jakavi up 28% to $398 million (+19% cc), Kisqali +42% to $225 million (+36% cc).

Sandoz grew 11% to $2.4 billion (+5% cc) as the business stabilized.

Q2 core operating income grew 18% to $4.3 billion (+13% cc) driven by higher sales and favorable gross margin, partly offset by higher spending. Q2 free cash flow of $4.2 billion increased 17%.

"While demand is starting to return to pre-COVID-19 levels in most geographies and therapeutic areas, we still see a slight impact on parts of our business, for example, in oncology, generics, and certain geographies," it said.

"We are assuming further easing of COVID-19 restrictions in the second half of the year with a positive impact on business dynamics."

Outlook: It reiterated it expected 2021 sales to grow at a low- to mid-single-digit percentage rate, with core operating income seen growing at a mid-single-digit percentage rate ahead of sales.

See the Q2 Interim Report here.

Price Action: NVS are up 1.7% at $91.78 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

Photo by Arek Socha from Pixabay

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVS)

Earnings Outlook For Novartis
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Galapagos Sinks On Data, J&J Recalls Sunscreen Products, FibroGen Awaits AdCom Verdict, 3 IPOs
Incyte's Ruxolitinib Shows Better Outcomes Regardless Of Organs Affected In GvHD Patients
Cowen Initiates Coverage On Molecular Partners With Price Target Of $50
Celldex Stock Surges As It Touts Early-Stage Skin Disease Study Win For CDX-0159
Molecular Partners - Novartis' COVID-19 Antiviral Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action Against Delta Variant
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Biotech Earnings News Guidance Health Care General Best of Benzinga

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com