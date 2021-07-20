Alexion's Ultomiris Sales Almost Doubles In 1H 2021 As $39B AstraZeneca Deal Looms
Ultomiris, the successor to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALXN) paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) drug Soliris, is on track for another blockbuster year.
- The drug posted $701 million in sales during 1H of 2021, Alexion said in a recent securities filing, a whopping 48% increase over the same period in 2020.
- After debuting with approval in adult PNH in late 2018, Ultomiris joined the blockbuster club in 2020 with $1.08 billion in sales.
- The older Soliris continued to deliver and posted first-half sales of $2.1 billion, a 5% Y/Y increase.
- Overall revenues turned out to about $3.33 billion for the first half, a 15% increase over the $2.89 billion a year ago.
- Recently, Alexion announced topline results from Ultomiris Phase 3 study evaluating Ultomiris in generalized myasthenia.
