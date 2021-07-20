 Skip to main content

Alexion's Ultomiris Sales Almost Doubles In 1H 2021 As $39B AstraZeneca Deal Looms

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 2:37pm   Comments
Ultomiris, the successor to Alexion Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: ALXN) paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria (PNH) drug Soliris, is on track for another blockbuster year.

  • The drug posted $701 million in sales during 1H of 2021, Alexion said in a recent securities filing, a whopping 48% increase over the same period in 2020.
  • After debuting with approval in adult PNH in late 2018, Ultomiris joined the blockbuster club in 2020 with $1.08 billion in sales.
  • The older Soliris continued to deliver and posted first-half sales of $2.1 billion, a 5% Y/Y increase. 
  • Overall revenues turned out to about $3.33 billion for the first half, a 15% increase over the $2.89 billion a year ago.
  • Recently, Alexion announced topline results from Ultomiris Phase 3 study evaluating Ultomiris in generalized myasthenia. 
  • Price Action: ALXN shares are up 1.34 at $181.85 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

