Lantern Pharma Shares Moves Higher On Encouraging Data From Pancreatic Cancer Candidate In Animal Models
- Lantern Pharma Inc (NASDAQ: LTRN) has announced new preclinical data from its ongoing pancreatic cancer collaboration with the Pancreatic Cancer Institute at Fox Chase Cancer Center.
- These data demonstrated that the drug candidate, LP-184, exhibited significant and rapid pancreatic tumor shrinkage, by over 90%, in in-vivo mouse models in 8 weeks.
- In comparison, the tumors in the untreated mice grew by over eleven-fold in volume during the same eight-week period.
- Significant reduction of cancer cells and cancer cell growth was observed across all pancreatic cancer cell lines and PDX models tested in the study, with IC50 values being in the nanomolar range (45-270 nM).
- No tumors were present in 1 of 4 treated mice, and in 3 of 4 mice, the average size of remaining tumors was approximately 7% of the original tumor and 146-fold smaller than the untreated tumors.
- Lantern plans on initiating an Investigational New Drug (IND) application enabling animal studies later in 2021.
- Price Action: LTRN shares are up 14.1% at $14.65 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Pancreatic CancerBiotech News Health Care General