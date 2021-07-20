Japan To Buy Additional 50M Doses Of Moderna COVID-19 Vaccine
- Moderna Inc (NASDAQ: MRNA) has announced that the Ministry of Health, Labour and Welfare of Japan (MHLW) and Takeda Pharmaceutical Co Ltd (NYSE: TAK) will purchase and distribute an additional 50 million doses of Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine and its variant booster shot, if authorized, to begin delivery in 2022.
- This new supply agreement is in addition to the prior arrangement for 50 million doses in 2021, resulting in 100 million doses for Japan.
- Moderna is responsible for the manufacture and supply of the vaccine candidate, and Takeda is responsible for all import, local regulatory, development, and distribution activities.
- The Japanese health ministry panel recently recommended lowering the current age restriction for Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine for emergency use in children aged between 12 to 17 years.
- Price Action: MRNA shares are +1.57% at $318.50 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday, while TAK shares closed at $16.88 on Monday.
- Photo by hakan german from Pixabay
