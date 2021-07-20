 Skip to main content

Merck Discloses New Islatravir Data Supporting Safety Profile For PrEP Regime For HIV Infection

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 8:14am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRKhas announced new data from Phase 2a trial evaluating islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV-1 infection in adults at low risk of contracting HIV-1. 
  • After 24 weeks, once-monthly oral islatravir was generally well tolerated versus placebo. 
  • Most adverse events (AEs) were mild, and there were no serious drug-related AEs in people who received islatravir. 
  • The levels of islatravir in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) also remained above the pre-specified efficacy PK threshold for PrEP at both doses studied (60 mg and 120 mg) eight weeks after the last study dose. 
  • These data were shared at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science.
  • Islatravir (MK-8591) is an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor.
  • Price Action: MRK shares are up 0.14% at $77.16 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.

Posted-In: Briefs HIVBiotech News Health Care General

