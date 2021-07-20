Merck Discloses New Islatravir Data Supporting Safety Profile For PrEP Regime For HIV Infection
- Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) has announced new data from Phase 2a trial evaluating islatravir for pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) of HIV-1 infection in adults at low risk of contracting HIV-1.
- After 24 weeks, once-monthly oral islatravir was generally well tolerated versus placebo.
- Most adverse events (AEs) were mild, and there were no serious drug-related AEs in people who received islatravir.
- The levels of islatravir in peripheral blood mononuclear cells (PBMCs) also remained above the pre-specified efficacy PK threshold for PrEP at both doses studied (60 mg and 120 mg) eight weeks after the last study dose.
- These data were shared at the International AIDS Society Conference on HIV Science.
- Islatravir (MK-8591) is an investigational nucleoside reverse transcriptase translocation inhibitor.
