Ardelyx Stock Collapses After FDA Rejects Its Kidney Disease Candidate Pitch

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 20, 2021 5:12am
  • Three months after revealing that the FDA had asked for more information to support tenapanor application for a chronic kidney disease drug, the FDA issued a letter to Ardelyx Inc (NASDAQ: ARDXidentifying deficiencies in its application ahead of its PDUFA date next week (July 29).
  • The Company, which got word from the FDA on July 13, said they asked for a meeting with the agency to discuss the rejection and fix any shortcomings but were turned down.
  • The agency noted that a key issue is the size of the treatment effect and the clinical relevance of tenapanor for controlling serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease on dialysis.
  • CEO Mike Raab expressed surprise at the decision, noting that the drug had hit its primary endpoint in three pivotal trials across 1,000 patients. 
  • The FDA in 2019 approved 50 mg, twice-daily oral tenapanor to increase bowel movements and decrease abdominal pain for patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation.
  • In April, FDA had asked Ardelyx to provide information on how the drug’s mechanism of action works.
  • Price Action: ARDX shares cratered 67.1% at $2.53 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

