 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nervous System Firm Eliem Therapeutics Files For $80M IPO

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:57pm   Comments
Share:
Nervous System Firm Eliem Therapeutics Files For $80M IPO
  • Eliem Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ELYM), a Phase 2a biotech developing therapies for neuronal excitability disorders, filed an IPO prospectus with the SEC to raise up to $80 million.
  • Its two lead candidates are ETX-810 and ETX-155.
  • ETX-810 is currently in two Phase IIa studies looking at diabetic peripheral neuropathic pain and lumbosacral radicular pain. Data readouts are expected for the first half of 2022.
  • ETX-155 is a GABA-positive allosteric modulator, which the company is calling ETX-155. 
  • Researchers plan to take this program into two Phase IIa studies for major depressive disorder and hormone-related depressive disorders, as well as a Phase Ib trial for epilepsy. Data here are expected in the second half of 2022 and the first half of 2023, respectively.
  • IPO Filing prospectus here.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (FPX + IPO)

Skin-Disease Focused Biotech Castle Creek Files $100M IPO
Adagio Files $100M IPO To Take Its COVID-19 Antibody Through Commercialization In 2022
Celularity Closes SPAC Merger With GX Acquisition, Trading Starts Monday
Alibaba, SoftBank Backed Indian Online Payment Startup Paytm Eyes $2.2B IPO: TechCrunch
Heart Disease Company Tenaya Therapeutics Files For $100M US IPO
Ocular Medical Device Firm Sight Sciences Sets Terms For $150M IPO
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Financing IPOs General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com