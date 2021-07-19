 Skip to main content

Skin-Disease Focused Biotech Castle Creek Files $100M IPO

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 1:50pm   Comments
  • Ahead of Phase 3 data readout in the second half of next year, Castle Creek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CCBS) seeks to make NASDAQ debut under the symbol CCBS.
  • The Company's advanced product candidate, dabocemagene autoficel or D-Fi, is under development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disease caused by a lack of collagen in the skin resulting in uncontrollable blistering. 
  • It's a program that comes from the small acquisition of the biotech Fibrocell back in September 2019.
  • The biotech plans to launch a second Phase 3 study in the second half of 2021 in the dominant version of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa. 
  • Though Castle Creek did not divulge exact figures in its SEC paperwork, it's expected that a significant portion of these funds will go toward the two studies and "pre-commercial" activities for D-Fi.
  • IPO prospectus filing here

