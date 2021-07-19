Skin-Disease Focused Biotech Castle Creek Files $100M IPO
- Ahead of Phase 3 data readout in the second half of next year, Castle Creek Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ: CCBS) seeks to make NASDAQ debut under the symbol CCBS.
- The Company's advanced product candidate, dabocemagene autoficel or D-Fi, is under development for recessive dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa, a rare disease caused by a lack of collagen in the skin resulting in uncontrollable blistering.
- It's a program that comes from the small acquisition of the biotech Fibrocell back in September 2019.
- The biotech plans to launch a second Phase 3 study in the second half of 2021 in the dominant version of dystrophic epidermolysis bullosa.
- Though Castle Creek did not divulge exact figures in its SEC paperwork, it's expected that a significant portion of these funds will go toward the two studies and "pre-commercial" activities for D-Fi.
- IPO prospectus filing here
