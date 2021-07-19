BioNTech Snaps Up Solid Tumor TCR Platform, Manufacturing Site From Gilead For Undisclosed Sum
- BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is buying a cell therapy R&D platform plus a manufacturing site from Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Kite subsidiary.
- The deal gives BioNTech Kite's R&D IP for its personalized solid tumor neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) work and the manufacturing center in Gaithersburg, MD, which supplies the clinical trial product.
- This program builds and further extends BioNTech's leadership in individualized neoantigen targeting programs such as BNT122 (iNeST) and BNT221 (NEOSTIM).
- The acquired Gaithersburg facility will provide production capacity to support clinical trials in the U.S. and complement BioNTech's existing cell therapy manufacturing facility in Germany.
- Financial terms were not disclosed.
- Kite's new manufacturing facility in Frederick, MD, for commercial production of CAR T-cell therapy is not part of the purchase agreement.
- Price Action: BNTX shares are up 0.86% at $233.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.
