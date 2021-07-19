 Skip to main content

BioNTech Snaps Up Solid Tumor TCR Platform, Manufacturing Site From Gilead For Undisclosed Sum

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 10:28am   Comments
BioNTech Snaps Up Solid Tumor TCR Platform, Manufacturing Site From Gilead For Undisclosed Sum
  • BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) is buying a cell therapy R&D platform plus a manufacturing site from Gilead Science Inc's (NASDAQ: GILD) Kite subsidiary.
  • The deal gives BioNTech Kite's R&D IP for its personalized solid tumor neoantigen T cell receptor (TCR) work and the manufacturing center in Gaithersburg, MD, which supplies the clinical trial product.
  • This program builds and further extends BioNTech's leadership in individualized neoantigen targeting programs such as BNT122 (iNeST) and BNT221 (NEOSTIM).
  • The acquired Gaithersburg facility will provide production capacity to support clinical trials in the U.S. and complement BioNTech's existing cell therapy manufacturing facility in Germany.
  • Financial terms were not disclosed. 
  • Kite's new manufacturing facility in Frederick, MD, for commercial production of CAR T-cell therapy is not part of the purchase agreement.
  • Price Action: BNTX shares are up 0.86% at $233.46 during the market session on the last check Monday.

