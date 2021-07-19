 Skip to main content

Roche Unveils New Hemlibra Data Reinforcing Safety Profile In Hemophilia A

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 19, 2021 8:18am   Comments
  • According to Roche Holding AG's (OTC: RHHBYGenentech division, new data from a phase 3b study reinforces the safety profile of blockbuster hemophilia A treatment Hemlibra.
  • The new safety data from the Phase 3b STASEY study revealed that Hemlibra was effective with no new safety signals identified in adults and adolescents with hemophilia A with factor VIII inhibitors.
  • The final analysis included data from 193 hemophilia A patients who received Hemlibra prophylaxis once weekly for up to two years. 
  • The analysis did not show any new cases of thrombotic microangiopathy or severe thrombotic events related to Hemlibra. 
  • In addition, the STASEY study reinforced that Hemlibra is associated with a low incidence of anti-drug antibody (ADA) development. 
  • Ten (5.2%) participants tested positive for ADAs, five (2.6%) of whom were classified as having ADAs that were neutralizing in vitro. 
  • In all 10 participants, ADA development did not affect the efficacy or safety of Hemlibra.
  • Hemlibra demonstrated effective bleed control, with 82.6% of participants experiencing no bleeding episodes that required treatment. 
  • Annualized bleeding rates were consistent with previously reported observations from the pivotal HAVEN studies.
  • Price Action: RHHBY shares closed at $48.63 on Friday.

Posted-In: Briefs Hemophilia ABiotech News Health Care General

