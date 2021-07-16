Celularity Closes SPAC Merger With GX Acquisition, Trading Starts Monday
- Celularity Inc has closed the merger with GX Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ: GXGX), giving Celularity $138 million to push the NK cell and T cell therapies into early-stage trials.
- The combined company will operate under the name Celularity Inc (NASDAQ: CELU), and its common stock will commence trading on the NASDAQ from Monday (19 July) under the ticker symbol CELU.
- The company expanded its ongoing Phase 1 trial of CYNK-001 in patients with acute myeloid leukemia (AML)to include patients with relapsed/refractory AML (r/r AML) in addition to its ongoing trial in measurable residual disease (MRD).
- To date, no dose-limiting toxicity was observed with outpatient administration of three doses.
- The FDA granted Orphan Drug Designation to CYNK-001 for the treatment of patients with malignant gliomas.
- CYNK-001 is currently in a Phase 1 trial for glioblastoma multiforme.
- For Phase 1/2 COVID-19 trial assessing CYNK-001, no evidence of dose-limiting toxicities or evidence of no worsening inflammatory biomarkers was observed, and enrollment is ongoing.
- Price Action: GXGX shares are up 32.20% at $10.60 during the market session on the last check Friday.
