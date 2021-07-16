 Skip to main content

Pfizer To Pay $345M To Resolve EpiPen Pricing Lawsuit: Reuters

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 16, 2021 8:42am   Comments
  • Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) has agreed to pay $345 million to resolve claims by consumers claiming they overpaid for EpiPens due to anti-competitive and unfair practices, reports Reuters.
  • The proposed class action settlement was disclosed in a filing in federal court in Kansas City, Kansas. 
  • The deal, which requires a judge's approval, would not resolve claims against Mylan, which is scheduled to face trial in January.
  • Pfizer, which did not admit wrongdoing, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.
  • The EpiPen is a handheld device to treat allergic reactions by automatically injecting a dose of epinephrine.
  • The litigation followed a public outcry in 2016 after Mylan, which owns the rights to market and distribute the devices, raised the price of a pair of EpiPens to $600, from $100 in 2008, putting it in the center of an ongoing U.S. debate over the high cost of medicines.
  • The settlement came after U.S. District Judge Daniel Crabtree last month dismissed much of but not all of the claims against Mylan.
  • Price Action: PFE shares are up 0.02% at $40.09 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
  • Photo by Intropin on Wikimedia Commons

