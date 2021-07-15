Novo Integrated Sciences' Patented Zgraft Platform can Predict Cancer Progression and Treatment Outcomes

Image Provided By Pexels

Novo Integrated Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: NVOS), a pioneer in developing patient-centric care through advanced therapeutics and technology, recently acquired the patent for a groundbreaking new cancer prediction platform that would make precision, personalized cancer treatments possible.

The new patent comes with the recent $14.8 million acquisition of Acenzia Inc. and the appointment of Acenzia’s president and researcher behind the Zgraft platform, Dr. Indrajit Sinha, as Chief Science Officer of Novo Integrated Sciences. Here’s what the new platform could do.

How the Zgraft Platform will Optimize Treatment Decisions

The Zgraft platform is a unique new system for modeling tumor progression and analyzing a cancer cell’s response to various treatments. By transplanting human tumor tissue into zebrafish, researchers can test those tumor cells under various conditions to see how they respond to certain drug combinations and how the cancer progresses — all without exposing patients to the adverse effects of trying drug combinations that, ultimately, aren’t effective for their cases.

Essentially, by taking a sample of cancer cells from a patient’s own tumors and studying them in a variety of conditions, doctors can now provide a more accurate prognosis of that individual’s case. More importantly, they can now test a variety of possible drug combinations to see how that particular patient’s cancer will respond to them.

Instead of trial-and-error treatment plans or making decisions based on best guesses, doctors can now do this trial and error using the Zgraft platform and then choose the best possible treatment option for that individual patient based on the results. The entire process can be done in a matter of days.

The platform also has potential for use in clinical research when developing new drug combinations and therapeutics. The unique breed of zebrafish models a functioning human body so researchers can see how effective a proposed medication will be — before going to human trials. This improves the safety for patients in those later human trials as researchers will have more robust, more accurate data on the drug from using the Zgraft platform during animal trials.

Zgraft Platform Represents Next Step in Novo Integrated Sciences’ Mission to Decentralize Medicine

From its inception, Novo Integrated Sciences has been committed to decentralizing medicine — meaning reducing the need for on-site patient visits and creating more individualized treatment options that improve patient outcomes.

The Zgraft platform — with its potential to analyze a sample of the patient’s cancer cells and return a detailed report of which drug combinations would work best in a matter of days — reduces the need for repeat visits and tests to try out different drug combinations until they find the one that works. It also improves patient outcomes because doctors can rapidly hone in on the best possible drug combination with Zgraft and get that patient started on the optimal treatment plan earlier in the process.

According to Novo Integrated Sciences CEO Robert Mattacchione, the acquisition “assures Novo of continued cutting-edge advancement in patient-first platforms.” The Zgraft platform, patented in multiple international jurisdictions, adds to the company’s existing range of innovative technology that aims to make healthcare more accessible, more personalized and more advanced.