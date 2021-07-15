XOMA Buys Royalty, Milestone Interest In Checkmate's Vidutolimod From Kuros Biosciences
- XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMA) has acquired the royalty interest position Kuros Biosciences holds in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: CMPI) vidutolimod (CMP-001), for $7.0 million upfront plus $166.5 million as sales milestones.
- Checkmate currently is enrolling patients in a study with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody.
- Checkmate also is pursuing a Phase 2/3 study in front-line melanoma patients in combination with Opdivo and a study in patients with head and neck cancer and is planning a study in three indications in collaboration with Regeneron in non-melanoma skin cancers.
- Under the terms of the agreement, XOMA could receive up to $25 million in pre-commercial milestones.
- Kuros will be eligible to receive certain sales milestone payments from XOMA based on net sales of vidutolimod.
- Price Action: XOMA shares closed at $32.39 on Wednesday.
