XOMA Buys Royalty, Milestone Interest In Checkmate's Vidutolimod From Kuros Biosciences

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 6:38am   Comments
  • XOMA Corporation (NASDAQ: XOMAhas acquired the royalty interest position Kuros Biosciences holds in Checkmate Pharmaceuticals Inc's (NASDAQ: CMPI) vidutolimod (CMP-001), for $7.0 million upfront plus $166.5 million as sales milestones
  • Checkmate currently is enrolling patients in a study with anti-PD-1 refractory advanced melanoma in combination with Bristol Myers Squibb Co's (NYSE: BMY) Opdivo (nivolumab), a PD-1 blocking antibody. 
  • Checkmate also is pursuing a Phase 2/3 study in front-line melanoma patients in combination with Opdivo and a study in patients with head and neck cancer and is planning a study in three indications in collaboration with Regeneron in non-melanoma skin cancers.
  • Under the terms of the agreement, XOMA could receive up to $25 million in pre-commercial milestones. 
  • Kuros will be eligible to receive certain sales milestone payments from XOMA based on net sales of vidutolimod.
  • Price Action: XOMA shares closed at $32.39 on Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care Small Cap General

