Galapagos' Another Psoriasis Candidate Shows Efficacy, Safety Profile In Mid-Stage Study

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 15, 2021 5:49am   Comments
  • Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPGreported topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients.
  • At Week 4, four out of 10 patients in the high dose group had at least a 50% improvement in severity index (PASI 50) from baseline, compared to one out of 10 subjects on placebo. 
  • No subjects achieved a PASI 50 response on the low dose of GLPG3667. 
  • The four responders in the high dose group of GLPG3667 achieved a 52%, 65%, 74%, and 81% improvement respectively in their PASI scores from baseline, while the subject on placebo improved by 52%. 
  • Positive efficacy signals were also observed with the high dose for other endpoints versus placebo at Week 4.
  • GLPG3667 was well tolerated. One patient in the low dose group interrupted the study for one day for exacerbation of psoriasis. 
  • The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild in nature and transient. No deaths or serious adverse events were reported.
  • The Company plans to initiate a global GLPG3667 Phase 2b program in psoriasis in 2022.
  • Related link: Galapagos SIK inhibitor failed to show positive outcomes in ulcerative colitis, rheumatoid arthritis patients
  • Price Action: GLPG shares are down 10.9% at $58.62 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.

