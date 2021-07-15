Galapagos' Another Psoriasis Candidate Shows Efficacy, Safety Profile In Mid-Stage Study
- Galapagos NV (NASDAQ: GLPG) reported topline results with tyrosine kinase 2 (TYK2) inhibitor GLPG3667 in a Phase 1b study in psoriasis patients.
- At Week 4, four out of 10 patients in the high dose group had at least a 50% improvement in severity index (PASI 50) from baseline, compared to one out of 10 subjects on placebo.
- No subjects achieved a PASI 50 response on the low dose of GLPG3667.
- The four responders in the high dose group of GLPG3667 achieved a 52%, 65%, 74%, and 81% improvement respectively in their PASI scores from baseline, while the subject on placebo improved by 52%.
- Positive efficacy signals were also observed with the high dose for other endpoints versus placebo at Week 4.
- GLPG3667 was well tolerated. One patient in the low dose group interrupted the study for one day for exacerbation of psoriasis.
- The majority of treatment-related adverse events were mild in nature and transient. No deaths or serious adverse events were reported.
- The Company plans to initiate a global GLPG3667 Phase 2b program in psoriasis in 2022.
