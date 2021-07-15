Lipocine Stock Jumps On Litigation Settlement With Clarus Therapeutics
- Lipocine Inc (NASDAQ: LPCN) has entered into a settlement and license agreement with Clarus Therapeutics to resolve claims in the ongoing intellectual property litigation and interference proceeding.
- Under the terms of the settlement, both the companies have agreed to dismiss the litigation presently pending in the District Court for the District of Delaware.
- Additionally, both parties have agreed on the interference proceedings presently pending in the U.S. Patent and Trademark.
- The terms of the settlement remain confidential.
- Price Action: LPCN shares are up 6.98% at $1.38 during the premarket session on the last check Thursday.
