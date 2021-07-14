 Skip to main content

Auris Medical's Bentrio Nasal Spray Shows Encouraging Preclinical Action In Prevention, Mitigation Of COVID-19

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 11:40am   Comments
  • Auris Medical Holding Ltd (NASDAQ: EARShas announced additional preclinical data in a primary human nasal airway epithelium model from its Bentrio (AM-301) nasal spray for COVID-19.
  • AM-301 was found to be safe in vitro, and it significantly decelerated viral titer growth in experimental models of prophylaxis and mitigation. 
  • The manuscript of the preclinical data is available here.
  • Prophylactic treatment with AM-301 was protective against SARS-CoV-2 infection. The daily application of the product starting 10 minutes before inoculation led to a 2-log (99%) reduction in viral titer by Day 4 compared to controls. 
  • Inserts that received the product daily, starting 24 or 30 hours after viral infection, also had a lower viral titer, corresponding to a 12- or 14-fold lower TCID50 at the end of the treatment. 
  • The time profile of SARS-CoV-2 infection was significantly decelerated compared to controls both in the case of prophylactic treatment and in the case of mitigation treatment starting 24 or 30 hours post-infection.
  • Price Action: EARS shares are up 1.61% at $3.22 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.

