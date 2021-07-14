 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

BriaCell's Early-Stage Combination Study In Advanced Breast Cancer Starts Enrollment

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 8:30am   Comments
Share:
BriaCell's Early-Stage Combination Study In Advanced Breast Cancer Starts Enrollment
  • BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has opened recruitment and enrollment of their collaborative clinical study with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY). 
  • The Phase 1/2a combination study will evaluate BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT, with Incyte's retifanlimab & epacadostat to treat advanced breast cancer.
  • BriaCell and Incyte had previously treated two patients under this Phase I/IIa combination study after the corporate collaboration commencement in April 2019
  • Bria-IMT in heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients achieved 12 months of average overall survival benefit. The top responder achieved 21.4 months survival plus 100% resolution of an eye-bulging orbital tumor.
  • Price Action: BCTX shares are up 3.25% at $6.04 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (INCY + BCTX)

64 Biggest Movers From Friday
Innovent Biologics - Incyte's Pemigatinib Application Under Review In China For Bile Duct Cancer
Attention Biotech Investors: Mark Your Calendar For July PDUFA Dates
EC Selects Antibody Therapies, Arthritis Drug As Preferred COVID-19 Meds: Reuters
55 Biggest Movers From Friday
33 Stocks Moving In Friday's Mid-Day Session
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com