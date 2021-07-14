BriaCell's Early-Stage Combination Study In Advanced Breast Cancer Starts Enrollment
- BriaCell Therapeutics Corp (NASDAQ: BCTX) has opened recruitment and enrollment of their collaborative clinical study with Incyte Corporation (NASDAQ: INCY).
- The Phase 1/2a combination study will evaluate BriaCell's lead candidate, Bria-IMT, with Incyte's retifanlimab & epacadostat to treat advanced breast cancer.
- BriaCell and Incyte had previously treated two patients under this Phase I/IIa combination study after the corporate collaboration commencement in April 2019.
- Bria-IMT in heavily pretreated advanced breast cancer patients achieved 12 months of average overall survival benefit. The top responder achieved 21.4 months survival plus 100% resolution of an eye-bulging orbital tumor.
- Price Action: BCTX shares are up 3.25% at $6.04 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: breast cancer BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts General