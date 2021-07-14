Qualigen Files US Application To Start Human Trials For COVID-19 Candidate
- Qualigen Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ: QLGN) has submitted an Investigational New Drug (IND) application to the FDA for its QN-165 with an initial target indication of COVID-19 in hospitalized patients.
- QN-165, a DNA aptamer, is a broad-based antiviral drug candidate that has exhibited antiviral activity in multiple in vitro assays against different viruses.
- Price Action: QLGN shares are up 10.1% at $1.96 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
- Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Covid-19Biotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General