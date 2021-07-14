Eli Lilly Scoops Up Protomer Technologies In Over $1B Deal
- Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLY) has acquired privately-held biotech firm Protomer Technologies in a deal valued at more than $1 billion.
- Lilly previously led an equity investment in Protomer alongside the JDRF T1D Fund, providing Lilly with 14% ownership.
- Protomer offers a peptide- and protein engineering platform to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.
- Aquilo Partners LP is acting as a financial advisor, and Morrison & Foerster LLP a legal advisor to Protomer.
- Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Lilly's legal counsel.
- Price Action: LLY shares closed at $235.3 on Tuesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech M&A News Health Care General