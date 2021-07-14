 Skip to main content

Eli Lilly Scoops Up Protomer Technologies In Over $1B Deal

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:14am   Comments
  • Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE: LLYhas acquired privately-held biotech firm Protomer Technologies in a deal valued at more than $1 billion. 
  • Lilly previously led an equity investment in Protomer alongside the JDRF T1D Fund, providing Lilly with 14% ownership. 
  • Protomer offers a peptide- and protein engineering platform to identify and synthesize molecules that can sense glucose or other endogenous modulators of protein activity.
  • Aquilo Partners LP is acting as a financial advisor, and Morrison & Foerster LLP a legal advisor to Protomer. 
  • Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as Lilly's legal counsel.
  • Price Action: LLY shares closed at $235.3 on Tuesday.

