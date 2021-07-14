 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 14, 2021 7:08am   Comments
Share:
Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M
  • Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) has announced a registered direct offering of 21.3 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 10.7 million shares at $1.311.
  • With gross proceeds of $28 million, the offering will close by July 16.
  • H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
  • The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and have a term of five years.
  • The Company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes. 
  • Earlier this week, the Company provided updates on its ALLN-346 and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) clinical programs.
  • For reloxaliase, it preponed interim analysis to 1Q of 2022 from 2Q/3Q of 2022.
  • It is on track to report initial results from Phase 2a of ALLN-346 by the end of 2021.
  • Price Action: ALNA shares are down 18.75 at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (ALNA)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's After-Market Session
Allena Revises Interim Reloxaliase Analysis Targeted Now For Q1 2022; ALLN-346 Phase 2 Data On Track For End Of 2021
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com