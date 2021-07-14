Allena Pharma Stock Under Pressure After Equity Raise Of $28M
- Allena Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ALNA) has announced a registered direct offering of 21.3 million shares and warrants to purchase up to 10.7 million shares at $1.311.
- With gross proceeds of $28 million, the offering will close by July 16.
- H.C. Wainwright & Co. is acting as the exclusive placement agent for the offering.
- The warrants have an exercise price of $1.25 per share, are exercisable immediately, and have a term of five years.
- The Company intends to use the proceeds for working capital and general corporate purposes.
- Earlier this week, the Company provided updates on its ALLN-346 and reloxaliase (ALLN-177) clinical programs.
- For reloxaliase, it preponed interim analysis to 1Q of 2022 from 2Q/3Q of 2022.
- It is on track to report initial results from Phase 2a of ALLN-346 by the end of 2021.
- Price Action: ALNA shares are down 18.75 at $1.13 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Financing Offerings General