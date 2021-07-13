 Skip to main content

Why PLx Pharma Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Bill Haddad , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 11:33am   Comments
PLx Pharma (NASDAQ: PLXP) shares are trading higher after the company announced its VAZALORE liquid-filled aspirin capsules will be available in over 4,500 Walmart stores. 

VAZALORE is indicated as a pain reliever and fever reducer and for aspirin therapy indications in patients with diabetes and vascular disease. The company late Monday announced that three stock-keeping units of VAZALORE will be available in Walmart locations in mid August.

PLx Pharma is a specialty pharmaceutical company that focuses on the development of the PLxGuard drug delivery system to provide various products in the United States. 

At the time of publication, shares of PLx Pharma were trading 11.3% higher at $13.83. The stock has a 52-week low of $2.72 and a 52-week high of $16.19.
 

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

