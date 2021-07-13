 Skip to main content

Palisade Bio, University of California Team Up For Target Identification, Discovery, Development

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 10:18am   Comments
  • Palisade Bio Inc (NASDAQ: PALI) has entered into an exclusive license with the Regents of the University of California, expanding its technology for detecting enzymatic protease activity in human clinical samples. 
  • Under the terms of this agreement, the Company receives a worldwide exclusive license to patent rights covering certain engineered substrates and their use in measuring degradative enzymes for disease conditions.
  • Price Action: PALI shares are up 3.28% at $3.78 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

