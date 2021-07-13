 Skip to main content

Equillium's Single Phase 3 Study In aGVHD To Support US Filing Of Itolizumab

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 9:10am   Comments
  • Equillium Inc (NASDAQ: EQ) completed an End-of-Phase 1 meeting with the FDA, confirming to advance itolizumab into a single Phase 3 pivotal study in first-line treatment of acute graft-versus-host disease (aGVHD) patients.
  • The company plans to initiate the Phase 3 study in 4Q of 2021.
  • The FDA meeting guided on the pivotal study design and advice on chemistry, manufacturing, and controls, nonclinical and regulatory-related.
  • The randomized double-blinded pivotal study will evaluate one dosing regimen of itolizumab versus standard of care (high-dose corticosteroids). It will include a complete response at Day 29 as the primary endpoint, with an interim evaluation for futility and efficacy at 50% patient enrollment.
  • Price Action: EQ shares are up 6.7% at $6.02 during the premarket session on the last check Tuesday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Posted-In: Briefs GVHD Phase 3 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

