Biogen, InnoCare Collaborate On Multiple Sclerosis Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 13, 2021 6:34am   Comments
  • Biogen Inc (NASDAQ: BIIBis paying $125 million upfront to work on InnoCare Pharma Limited's orelabrutinib, a small oral molecule Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitor (BTKi) for multiple sclerosis.
  • InnoCare is eligible to receive up to $812.5 million in potential milestone payments, as well as a percentage of sales, should it gain approval.
  • With the ability to cross the blood-brain barrier, orelabrutinib could stop B cell and myeloid cell effector functions in the central nervous system.
  • The candidate is currently being investigated in a global Phase 2 study in relapsing-remitting multiple sclerosis patients.
  • Price Action: BIIB shares closed at $349.04 on Monday.

