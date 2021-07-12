 Skip to main content

Biophytis Stock Is Trading Higher On Encouraging Preclinical Data From COVID-19 Study With Sarconeos

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 11:10am   Comments
  • Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTSannounced new positive preclinical data on Sarconeos (BIO101) in hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
  • The data will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID). 
  • The study revealed that Sarconeos (BIO101) daily treatment prevented respiratory function deterioration in SARS-CoV-2-infected mammals and provided preclinical proof of concept for the ongoing Phase 2/3 COVA study.
  • The second interim analysis from COVA Phase 2/3 study is anticipated in 3Q of 2021.
  • The results showed that at five dpi, a classical measure of respiratory distress significantly increased in the group treated with the vehicle.
  • In animals treated with Sarconeos, the value was significantly reduced compared to vehicle-treated infected animals (0.35 ± 0.02).
  • End Expiratory Pause (EEP) is proportional to the degree of obstruction of the lower airways. In Sarconeos (BIO101)-treated animals. The daily administration of BIO101 for five days remarkably restored the EEP time of the treated animals to a comparable level of uninfected control animals.
  • Price Action: BPTS shares are up 17.2% at $10.59 during the market session on the last check Monday.

