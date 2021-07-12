Biophytis Stock Is Trading Higher On Encouraging Preclinical Data From COVID-19 Study With Sarconeos
- Biophytis SA (NASDAQ: BPTS) announced new positive preclinical data on Sarconeos (BIO101) in hamsters infected with SARS-CoV-2, the virus responsible for COVID-19.
- The data will be presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases (ECCMID).
- The study revealed that Sarconeos (BIO101) daily treatment prevented respiratory function deterioration in SARS-CoV-2-infected mammals and provided preclinical proof of concept for the ongoing Phase 2/3 COVA study.
- The second interim analysis from COVA Phase 2/3 study is anticipated in 3Q of 2021.
- The results showed that at five dpi, a classical measure of respiratory distress significantly increased in the group treated with the vehicle.
- In animals treated with Sarconeos, the value was significantly reduced compared to vehicle-treated infected animals (0.35 ± 0.02).
- End Expiratory Pause (EEP) is proportional to the degree of obstruction of the lower airways. In Sarconeos (BIO101)-treated animals. The daily administration of BIO101 for five days remarkably restored the EEP time of the treated animals to a comparable level of uninfected control animals.
- Price Action: BPTS shares are up 17.2% at $10.59 during the market session on the last check Monday.
