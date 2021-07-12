 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Janssen's Darzalex Faspro Wins FDA Approval In Combination With Pomalidomide, Dexamethasone For Multiple Myeloma

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 9:09am   Comments
Share:
Janssen's Darzalex Faspro Wins FDA Approval In Combination With Pomalidomide, Dexamethasone For Multiple Myeloma
  • The FDA has approved Janssen Biotech Inc's, a unit of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) Darzalex Faspro (daratumumab and hyaluronidase-fihj) for multiple myeloma after first or subsequent relapse.
  • Darzalex Faspro is co-formulated with recombinant human hyaluronidase PH20, Halozyme Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: HALO) Enhanze drug delivery technology.
  • The Company for drug comes in combination with pomalidomide and dexamethasone (Pd) to treat adult patients with multiple myeloma who have received at least one prior line of therapy, including lenalidomide and a proteasome inhibitor. 
  • The approval marks Janssen's sixth indication for Darzalex Faspro in the treatment of multiple myeloma. 
  • The approval is supported by data from the Phase 3 APOLLO study, which met its primary endpoint of improved progression-free survival.
  • Price Action: HALO shares are up 1.43% at $46.15 during the premarket session on the last check Monday.
  • Related content: Benzinga's Full FDA Calendar.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (HALO + JNJ)

Bayer's Kerendia Scores Long-Awaited Kidney & Heart Disease Nod For Type 2 Diabetes
EMA Says Heart Inflammation Likely Linked To mRNA-Based COVID-19 Vaccines
Abbott Lays Off Around 400 Employees As COVID-19 Test Demand Evaporates
Unusual Options Activity Insight: Johnson & Johnson
Johnson & Johnson Posts Positive 3-Year Stelara Data In Ulcerative Colitis
Vor Biopharma, Janssen Team Up To Develop Combination Therapies For Acute Myeloid Leukemia
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com