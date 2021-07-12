 Skip to main content

Merck, Ridgeback Highlight Interim Molnupiravir Data In Non-Hospitalized COVID-19 Patients

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 12, 2021 7:52am   Comments
  • Merck & Co Inc (NYSE: MRK) and its collaborating partner Ridgeback Biotherapeutics announced the presentation of previously announced Phase 2 interim results from two Phase 2/3 clinical trials of molnupiravir in non-hospitalized COVID-19 patients.
  • The data were presented at the European Congress of Clinical Microbiology & Infectious Diseases.
  • In addition, Merck plans to initiate a clinical program to evaluate molnupiravir for post-exposure prophylaxis in 2H of 2021.
  • As reported earlier, the percentage of hospitalized patients or died in Part 1 of the study was lower in the combined molnupiravir-treated groups versus the placebo arm.
  • The most significant overall magnitude of the antiviral effect was observed in the 800 mg dose compared with the 200 mg and 400 mg doses.
  • Price Action: MRK shares traded lower by 0.14% at $77.88 premarket on the last check Monday.

