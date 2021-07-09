Humanigen Stock Jumps As Lenzilumab Application Is Under Review In UK For COVID-19
- The U.K.'s Medicines and Healthcare Products Regulatory Agency (MHRA) has accepted for review Humanigen Inc's (NASDAQ: HGEN) marketing application seeking approval for lenzilumab in COVID-19.
- MHRA has accepted the application under expedited COVID-related rolling review, with assessment expected to occur more rapidly than a standard rolling review.
- Lenzilumab is an antibody that binds to and neutralizes granulocyte-macrophage colony-stimulating factor (GM-CSF).
- GM-CSF is an upstream regulator of many inflammatory cytokines and chemokines involved in the cytokine storm.
- Price Action: HGEN shares are up 1.68% at $16.93 during the market session on the last check Friday.
