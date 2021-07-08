Why F-Star Therapeutics Shares Are Trading Higher Today

F-Star Therapeutics (NASDAQ: FSTX) shares are trading higher after the company entered into an exclusive licensing agreement with AstraZeneca (NASDAQ: AZN) for its STING Inhibitors.

Under the agreement, AstraZeneca will receive global rights to research, develop and commercialize STING inhibitor compounds. F-Star is eligible for upfront and near-term payments of up to $12 million and potential milestone payments of over $300 million.

F-star Therapeutics Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company developing tetravalent bispecific antibodies that seek to block tumor immune evasion in order to offer patients greater and more durable benefits than current immuno-oncology treatments.

At the time of publication, shares of F-Star Therapeutics were trading 12.0% higher at $8.22. The stock has a 52-week low of $7.75 and a 52-week high of $8.41.