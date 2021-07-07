Why Jaguar Health Shares Are Trading Higher Today

Jaguar Health (NASDAQ: JAGX) shares are trading higher after Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on the stock with an Overweight rating and a $5 price target.

Jaguar Health Inc is a commercial-stage pharmaceuticals company focused on developing novel, plant-based, non-opioid, and sustainably derived prescription medicines for people and animals with GI distress, specifically chronic, debilitating diarrhea.

The company’s Mytesi is approved by the FDA for the symptomatic relief of noninfectious diarrhea in adults with HIV/AIDS on antiretroviral therapy.

At the time of publication, shares of Jaguar Health were trading 8.3% higher at $1.61. The stock has a 52-week low of $0.185 and a 52-week high of $4.47.