Why Shares Of OncoSec Medical Are Trading Higher Today

OncoSec Medical (NASDAQ: ONCS) shares are trading higher after the company announced it entered into a Clinical Trial Collaboration and Supply Agreement with Merck to evaluate the combination of OncoSec's TAVO with Merck's KEYTRUDA in a Phase 3 study.

The trial will evaluate the overall survival of patients treated with TAVO in combination with KEYTRUDA versus standard of care in patients with metastatic melanoma who are refractory to immune checkpoint therapy.

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on developing cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer.

At the time of publication, shares of OncoSec were trading 25.1% higher at $3.49. The stock has a 52-week low of $1.89 and a 52-week high of $8.16.

