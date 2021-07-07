COVID-19 Vaccine-Induced Blood Clots Probably Linked To Amino Acids, Study Shows: WSJ
- Researchers have pointed a handful of amino acids targeted by key antibodies of some people who received the AstraZeneca plc's (NASDAQ: AZN) COVID-19 vaccine offering new clues on reasons for vaccine-induced clotting, reports Wall Street Journal.
- The Canadian study analyzed blood samples from AstraZeneca vaccine recipients.
- It could potentially help rapid testing and treatment of the unusual clotting arising from an immune-driven mix of coagulation and loss of platelets that stop bleeding.
- The clotting, dubbed as vaccine-induced immune thrombotic thrombocytopenia (VITT), has also been linked to Johnson & Johnson's (NYSE: JNJ) shot, though the incidence was less frequent.
- VITT has occurred in 1 to 2 people per 100,000 first doses of the AstraZeneca shot in the U.K., with cases more common in people under 50.
- After first or second doses in the U.K., the total number of cases was 395 through June 23, of roughly 45.2 million doses administered. Of the 395, 70 people have died.
- European officials said this month that they had seen 479 potential cases of VITT out of 51.4 million AstraZeneca vaccinations.
- Of those cases, 100 deaths occurred after AstraZeneca vaccination and four after Johnson & Johnson, European regulators said.
- U.S. health officials said in late June that they had identified 38 confirmed cases of blood-clotting syndrome out of more than 12.3 million people who received the J&J vaccine.
