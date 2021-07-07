Certain European Countries Order 40M Additional J&J COVID-19 Jabs: Reuters
- The European Union countries reportedly ordered nearly 40 million additional doses of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ), a spokesman for the EU Commission said.
- EU nations initially ordered 200 million doses of the J&J vaccine and could buy up to another 200 million optional shots under the contract.
- Some EU nations have decided to take on the first option and have ordered 36.7 million additional doses, reports Reuters citing for the EU Commission's spokesman.
- Johnson & Johnson confirmed the extra order for nearly 40 million doses and said talks were underway about the possible supply of further vaccines.
- It declined to comment on the timing of the deliveries.
- The bloc mainly relies on BioNTech SE (NASDAQ: BNTX) - Pfizer Inc (NYSE: PFE) shot to vaccinate its population. It also wants to donate at least 100 million doses to poorer nations by the end of 2021.
- Johnson & Johnson was expected to deliver 55 million doses to the EU in Q2 of 2021 but fell far short of that target.
- Data shows that only about 15 million vaccines were shipped to the EU by the end of June as the company faced production problems.
- Price Action: JNJ shares are up 0.39% at $168.63 during the market session on the last check Wednesday.
