PureTech Health To Test LYT-200 / Tislelizumab Combo In Difficult To Treat Cancer

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:30am   Comments
  • PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ: PRTC) has announced a clinical trial and supply agreement with an affiliate of BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE).
  • The partnership will evaluate BeiGene's tislelizumab, in combination with PureTech's LYT-200 for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications.
  • LYT-200 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in the first phase of an adaptive Phase 1/2 clinical trial. PureTech expects to report topline Phase 1 results in Q4 of 2021. 
  • Under the terms of the agreement, PureTech will maintain control of the LYT-200 program, including global R&D and commercial rights. 
  • BeiGene has agreed to supply tislelizumab for use in combination with LYT-200.
  • Price Action: BGNE shares are down 1.68% at $318.20 on the last check Wednesday.

