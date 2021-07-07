PureTech Health To Test LYT-200 / Tislelizumab Combo In Difficult To Treat Cancer
- PureTech Health plc (NASDAQ: PRTC) has announced a clinical trial and supply agreement with an affiliate of BeiGene Ltd (NASDAQ: BGNE).
- The partnership will evaluate BeiGene's tislelizumab, in combination with PureTech's LYT-200 for the potential treatment of difficult-to-treat solid tumor indications.
- LYT-200 is currently being evaluated as a single agent in the first phase of an adaptive Phase 1/2 clinical trial. PureTech expects to report topline Phase 1 results in Q4 of 2021.
- Under the terms of the agreement, PureTech will maintain control of the LYT-200 program, including global R&D and commercial rights.
- BeiGene has agreed to supply tislelizumab for use in combination with LYT-200.
- Price Action: BGNE shares are down 1.68% at $318.20 on the last check Wednesday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs cancerBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General