BioCopy, Immatics Team Up For Characterization Of TCR-Peptide-HLA Interactions

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 11:27am   Comments
  • Switzerland-based BioCopy AG has collaborated with Immatics N.V. (NASDAQ: IMTXto characterize T cell receptors (TCRs).  
  • T cell receptors and their interactions with peptide-HLA complexes (human leukocyte antigen) play a crucial role for the human immune system in recognition of tumors, among other things. 
  • BioCopy's technology enables high-throughput screening of T cell receptors for binding to a wide variety of peptide-HLA complexes, thus contributing a safety screening for novel TCR-based cancer cell therapies. 
  • This collaboration aims to enable the characterization of more than 5,000 different TCR-peptide-HLA interactions simultaneously to accelerate the development of T-cell-based cancer therapies by facilitating large pre-clinical safety screenings. 
  • Price Action: IMTX shares are down 0.34% at $11.75 on the last check Wednesday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

