 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sorrento To Start Testing Non-Opioid Candidate In Osteoarthritis-Related Knee Pain

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 7:55am   Comments
Share:
Sorrento To Start Testing Non-Opioid Candidate In Osteoarthritis-Related Knee Pain
  • The FDA has signed off Sorrento Therapeutics Inc's (NASDAQ: SRNE) Phase 2 study of Resiniferatoxin (RTX) for moderate-to-severe osteoarthritis of the knee pain (OAK).
  • The Phase 2 trial, a multi-center, double-blind, placebo- and active-controlled study, will assess the efficacy and safety of several dose groups of RTX to manage pain in patients.
  • Sorrento has decided to include an active comparator (injectable corticosteroid) in the current trial protocol.
  • This Phase 2 study follows the analysis of the significant observations from the Phase 1b trial results.
  • Phase 1b data demonstrated RTX safety for a single intra-articular administration without dose-limiting toxicity at any doses tested up to 30 ug.
  • Phase 1b data demonstrated significant efficacy supporting RTX as an ideal candidate for long-term control of refractory OA pain: effective pain relief observed in patients with advanced OA disease and sustained pain relief last beyond six months.
  • Price Action: SRNE shares are down 0.11% at $9.51 during the premarket session on the last check Wednesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SRNE)

Cramer Gives His Opinion On Virgin Galactic, Zynex And More
Sorrento Therapeutics Forms Bullish Pattern, Options Traders Place Bets
20 Stocks Moving in Friday's Pre-Market Session
The News That Has Sorrento Therapeutics Trading Higher Today
Sorrento Therapeutics Is Forming Pennant Pattern: Technical Levels To Watch
Sorrento Therapeutics Concludes Enrollment In Abivertinib Mid-Stage COVID-19 Trials In US, Brazil
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs osteoarthritis Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Health Care FDA General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com