 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Nvidia Launches Supercomputer To Help Advance Fields Of Digital Biology, Genomics

Rachit Vats , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 07, 2021 1:21am   Comments
Share:
Nvidia Launches Supercomputer To Help Advance Fields Of Digital Biology, Genomics

Chip supplier Nvidia Corp (NASDAQ: NVDA) on Tuesday launched Cambridge-1, which it claims is the fastest supercomputer in the United Kingdom, dedicated to the healthcare industry.

What Happened: With a $100 million investment behind it, Nvidia has opened access to Cambridge-1 to scientists, healthcare experts, and pharma companies such as AstraZeneca Plc (NYSE: AZN) and GlaxoSmithKline Plc (NYSE: GSK).

Cambridge-1 supercomputer’s artificial intelligence and simulation prowess will help U.K.-based researchers advance the fields of digital biology and genomics, the company said in a statement.

“The discoveries developed on Cambridge-1 will take shape in the U.K., but the impact will be global, driving groundbreaking research that has the potential to benefit millions around the world,” Nvidia CEO Jensen Huang said.

Among its first healthcare-related projects, Cambridge-1 will help researchers and scientists develop a deeper understanding of brain diseases such as dementia, using AI to design new drugs and improving the accuracy of finding disease-causing variations in human genomes, as per Nvidia.

Price Action: Nvidia shares closed 1.03% higher at $827.94 on Tuesday.

See Also: Micron, Nvidia, AMD, TSMC, Or Intel? One Semiconductor Stock Emerged As Clear Winner In 2021 First-Half Gains

For news coverage in French, Italian, or Spanish, check out Benzinga FranceBenzinga Italia, or Benzinga España.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (NVDA)

These Were The Stocks David Green Discussed On His Show This Morning
Unusual Options Activity Insight: NVIDIA
10 Information Technology Stocks With Unusual Options Alerts In Today's Session
Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Tuesday
KeyBanc Raises Nvidia Price Target Signifying 16% Upside, Reiterates Overweight Rating
10 Biggest Price Target Changes For Tuesday
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: artificial intelligence Cambridge-1 Digital Biology genomicsBiotech News Tech General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com