 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Sanofi Bets Over $1B For Eureka's Multiple Myeloma Candidate

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 2:30pm   Comments
Share:
Sanofi Bets Over $1B For Eureka's Multiple Myeloma Candidate
  • Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has penned a licensing agreement with Eureka Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the non-CAR use of a new, human binding domain that targets G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D).
  • Eureka discovered the binding domain using its proprietary antibody discovery platform and was developed under a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK).
  • Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to the GPRC5D binder for non-CAR use. 
  • Eureka and MSK are eligible to receive an upfront payment and over $1 billion of potential milestone payments. 
  • Eureka and MSK are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.
  • "Targeting GPRC5D has the potential to improve the durability of response from current therapies and to improve the long-term clinical benefits for patients," said Eureka CEO and President Cheng Liu.
  • Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.8% at $51.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (SNY)

Moderna's COVID-19 Vaccine Produced Neutralizing Titers Against All Variants Tested
Sanofi Invests To Build Internal Capabilities in mRNA
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi Bets Big On mRNA Tech, Decision Day For MediWound, DiaMedica Issues Kidney Disease Data Readout
Sanofi Divests 16 Consumer Health Brands To Stada
Sanofi's Soliqua Shows Improved Blood Sugar Control Without Weigh Gain Against Premixed Insulin
A Look Into Healthcare Sector Value Stocks
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: Briefs multiple myelomaBiotech News Health Care Contracts General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com