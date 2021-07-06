Sanofi Bets Over $1B For Eureka's Multiple Myeloma Candidate
- Sanofi SA (NASDAQ: SNY) has penned a licensing agreement with Eureka Therapeutics and Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center for the non-CAR use of a new, human binding domain that targets G Protein-Coupled Receptor Family C Group 5 Member D (GPRC5D).
- Eureka discovered the binding domain using its proprietary antibody discovery platform and was developed under a collaboration with Memorial Sloan Kettering (MSK).
- Under the terms of the agreement, Sanofi has exclusive rights to the GPRC5D binder for non-CAR use.
- Eureka and MSK are eligible to receive an upfront payment and over $1 billion of potential milestone payments.
- Eureka and MSK are also eligible to receive tiered royalties on net sales.
- "Targeting GPRC5D has the potential to improve the durability of response from current therapies and to improve the long-term clinical benefits for patients," said Eureka CEO and President Cheng Liu.
- Price Action: SNY shares are down 1.8% at $51.43 during the market session on the last check Tuesday.
