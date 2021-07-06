Arrowhead's ARO-HIF2 Shows Early Signs Of Efficacy In Type Of Kidney Cancer
- Arrowhead Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ: ARWR) has announced interim results from the first two cohorts of Phase 1b study of ARO-HIF2 for clear cell renal cell carcinoma (ccRCC).
- ARO-HIF2 is the first tumor-targeted investigational medicine to utilizing Arrowhead's Targeted RNAi Molecule (TRiM) platform.
- Arrowhead is currently enrolling in the third planned patient cohort.
- In seventeen patients treated with investigational ARO-HIF2, nine had tumor biopsy material that could be evaluated.
- Seven of these nine tumor samples demonstrated reductions in HIF2α protein, as measured by immunohistochemistry H-score.
- The mean of these reductions was -48%, with a range from -9% to -82%.
- In addition, one patient achieved a partial response with tumor shrinkage of approximately 65%, and four additional patients in cohort 2 remain on study drug with stable disease.
- To date, investigational ARO-HIF2 has been generally well tolerated at doses of up to 525 mg weekly, and no cases of anemia related to the drug have been reported.
