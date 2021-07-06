Innate Pharma To Stop COVID-19 Trial With Avdoralimab After Mid-Stage Study Disappoints
- Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) has announced its Phase 2 FORCE trial evaluating avdoralimab in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia did not meet its primary endpoints in all three cohorts trial.
- Based on these results, the Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19.
- The trial was initiated based on pre-clinical data showing that patients who progress towards severe COVID-19 disease exhibit activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway.
- These translational data were observed in the trial; however, they did not translate into clinical benefit over best supportive care.
- Investigators and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee observed slightly higher deaths in the treatment arm compared to placebo without establishing any causality.
- Results from this trial, including translational data, are planned to be submitted for publication.
- Price Action: IPHA shares closed at $3.52 on Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: Briefs Phase 2 TrialBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care FDA General