Innate Pharma To Stop COVID-19 Trial With Avdoralimab After Mid-Stage Study Disappoints

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 06, 2021 7:16am   Comments
  • Innate Pharma SA (NASDAQ: IPHA) has announced its Phase 2 FORCE trial evaluating avdoralimab in COVID-19 patients with severe pneumonia did not meet its primary endpoints in all three cohorts trial.
  • Based on these results, the Company will stop exploring avdoralimab in COVID-19.
  • The trial was initiated based on pre-clinical data showing that patients who progress towards severe COVID-19 disease exhibit activation of the C5a/C5aR1 pathway. 
  • These translational data were observed in the trial; however, they did not translate into clinical benefit over best supportive care.
  • Investigators and the Independent Data Monitoring Committee observed slightly higher deaths in the treatment arm compared to placebo without establishing any causality.
  • Results from this trial, including translational data, are planned to be submitted for publication.
  • Price Action: IPHA shares closed at $3.52 on Friday.

