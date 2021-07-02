 Skip to main content

Market Overview

Tickers

Articles

Keywords

Search by keyword...
googlecse

Alector Shares Jump On $2.2B Immuno-Neurology Development Pact With GSK

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 8:26am   Comments
Share:
Alector Shares Jump On $2.2B Immuno-Neurology Development Pact With GSK
  • Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) have announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels. 
  • PGRN is a crucial regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders.
  • Alector will receive $700 million in upfront payments and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.5 billion in milestone payments.
  • Alector will lead the global development of AL001 and AL101 through Phase 2 proof-of-concept. 
  • After that, Alector and GSK will share development responsibilities for all late-stage clinical studies for AL001 and AL101.
  • All costs for global development will be divided between the two companies, and will be jointly responsible for commercialization in the U.S. and will share profits and losses. 
  • Alector will lead commercial efforts associated with AL001 in orphan indications, and GSK will lead the commercialization of AL101 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease. 
  • Outside the U.S., GSK will be responsible for the commercialization of AL001 & AL101, and Alector will be eligible for tiered royalties.
  • Price Action: ALEC shares are up 39% at $31.15 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

 

Related Articles (GSK + ALEC)

12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Friday's Pre-Market Session
Activist Fund Elliott Management Wants GlaxoSmithKline Board Shakeup For 'Years Of Under Management'
EC Selects Antibody Therapies, Arthritis Drug As Preferred COVID-19 Meds: Reuters
AstraZeneca COVID-19 Vaccine Shows Higher Immune Response With Longer Gap, Third Booster Dose
A Look Into GlaxoSmithKline's Debt
The Daily Biotech Pulse: Sanofi, Translate Bio Start Early Stage Seasonal Flu Vaccine Study, Dr. Reddy's Launches Generic Vascepa, Halozyme Strikes Licensing Deal
View Comments and Join the Discussion!

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Health Care Contracts Small Cap General

Don't Miss Any Updates!
News Directly in Your Inbox
Subscribe to:
Benzinga Premarket Activity
Get pre-market outlook, mid-day update and after-market roundup emails in your inbox.
Market in 5 Minutes
Everything you need to know about the market - quick & easy.
Fintech Focus
A daily collection of all things fintech, interesting developments and market updates.
SPAC
Everything you need to know about the latest SPAC news.
Thank You

Thank you for subscribing! If you have any questions feel free to call us at 1-877-440-ZING or email us at vipaccounts@benzinga.com