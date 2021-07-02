Alector Shares Jump On $2.2B Immuno-Neurology Development Pact With GSK
- Alector Inc (NASDAQ: ALEC) and GlaxoSmithKline plc (NYSE: GSK) have announced a global collaboration for the development and commercialization of two monoclonal antibodies designed to elevate progranulin (PGRN) levels.
- PGRN is a crucial regulator of immune activity in the brain with genetic links to multiple neurodegenerative disorders.
- Alector will receive $700 million in upfront payments and is eligible to receive up to an additional $1.5 billion in milestone payments.
- Alector will lead the global development of AL001 and AL101 through Phase 2 proof-of-concept.
- After that, Alector and GSK will share development responsibilities for all late-stage clinical studies for AL001 and AL101.
- All costs for global development will be divided between the two companies, and will be jointly responsible for commercialization in the U.S. and will share profits and losses.
- Alector will lead commercial efforts associated with AL001 in orphan indications, and GSK will lead the commercialization of AL101 in Alzheimer's and Parkinson's disease.
- Outside the U.S., GSK will be responsible for the commercialization of AL001 & AL101, and Alector will be eligible for tiered royalties.
- Price Action: ALEC shares are up 39% at $31.15 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
