Iterum Stock Nose Dives As FDA Flags Deficiencies In Sulopenem Application
- Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has received a letter from the FDA regarding the sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid marketing application review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
- The agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time.
- The FDA did not disclose the details regarding deficiencies in this notification. The letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review.
- The FDA has assigned a goal date of July 25 for completion of its review of the NDA.
- The company said it intends to work with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and resolve them soon.
- Price Action: ITRM shares are down 39.7% at $1.38 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.
© 2021 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.
Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General