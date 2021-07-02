 Skip to main content

Iterum Stock Nose Dives As FDA Flags Deficiencies In Sulopenem Application

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 7:33am   Comments
  • ​​​​​Iterum Therapeutics plc (NASDAQ: ITRM) has received a letter from the FDA regarding the sulopenem etzadroxil/probenecid marketing application review for uncomplicated urinary tract infections.
  • The agency has identified deficiencies that preclude the discussion of labeling and post-marketing requirements/commitments at this time. 
  • The FDA did not disclose the details regarding deficiencies in this notification. The letter further states that the notification does not reflect a final decision on the information under review. 
  • The FDA has assigned a goal date of July 25 for completion of its review of the NDA.
  • The company said it intends to work with the FDA to understand the nature of the deficiencies and resolve them soon.
  • Price Action: ITRM shares are down 39.7% at $1.38 during the premarket session on the last check Friday.

Posted-In: BriefsBiotech News Penny Stocks Health Care Small Cap FDA General

