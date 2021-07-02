 Skip to main content

Cerevel Therapeutics Raises $350M Via Equity Issued At $25/Share

Vandana Singh , Benzinga Staff Writer  
July 02, 2021 7:31am   Comments
  • Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million shares at $25.00 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $26.85 on Thursday.
  • The gross proceeds will be approximately $350 million.
  • Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.1 million shares.
  • The offering will close by July 7.
  • Price Action: CERE shares are down 1.23% at $26.52 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.

