Cerevel Therapeutics Raises $350M Via Equity Issued At $25/Share
- Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ: CERE) has priced its previously announced underwritten public offering of 14 million shares at $25.00 per share, representing a discount of 7% from the last close price of $26.85 on Thursday.
- The gross proceeds will be approximately $350 million.
- Underwriters have an option to purchase up to an additional 2.1 million shares.
- The offering will close by July 7.
- Price Action: CERE shares are down 1.23% at $26.52 in the premarket session on the last check Friday.
