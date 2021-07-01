Novartis Looks To Enter mRNA Technology, Says Chairman: Reuters
- Novartis AG (NYSE: NVS) could get into the field of messenger ribonucleic acid (mRNA) technology, reported Reuters, citing Chairman Joerg Reinhardt in a newspaper interview.
- In the Aargauer Zeitung interview, Reinhardt also highlighted the company's interest in anti-infective products that the pandemic has also driven.
- "Novartis is doing the same, and we are having the discussion this week in the executive committee and then in August in the board of directors," he added without being more specific.
- "We are now reassessing that," Reinhardt said, as the pandemic has resurrected the company's interest in anti-infectives.
- In addition to antivirals against the coronavirus developing in a partnership with Molecular Partners AG (OTC: MLLCF), Novartis is also working on an oral protease inhibitor that it hopes could be effective in a long-term fight against COVID-19.
- Price Action: NVS shares are up 0.32% at $91.53 during the market session on the last check Thursday.
